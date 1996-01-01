15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction A → B + C is second order with respect to A. At 25 °C, the rate constant of the reaction is 9.31 × 10–2 M–1 s–1. Calculate the concentration of A after 150 s if a vessel initially contains 0.305 M of A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.031 M
B
0.058 M
C
0.079 M
D
0.124 M