15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
The hydrolysis of ethyl acetate is a first order reaction with a half-life of 43 min at 50 °C. If 2.0 M of ethyl acetate is hydrolyzed at 50 °C, calculate the concentration of ethyl acetate after 200 min.
A
0.082 M
B
0.093 M
C
0.125 M
D
0.248 M