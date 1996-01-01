6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the correct statement:
A
A substance that gets oxidized contains more oxygen compared to the other substances in the reaction.
B
A substance that gets oxidized contains equal oxygen compared to the other substances in the reaction.
C
A substance that gets oxidized contains less oxygen compared to the other substances in the reaction.
D
None of the above.