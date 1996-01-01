9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
An emission line from the Lyman series has a wavelength of 103 nm. This emission line lies in which of the following regions of the electromagnetic spectrum?
An emission line from the Lyman series has a wavelength of 103 nm. This emission line lies in which of the following regions of the electromagnetic spectrum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Visible region
B
Ultraviolet region
C
Near-infrared region
D
Far-infrared region