8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Drag racing, power boats, helicopters, and planes use nitromethane (CH3NO2). The burning of CH3NO2 with oxygen is shown below:
4 CH3NO2(l) + 5 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(g) + 4 NO(g) ΔH = –2209.2 kJ
What is the mass of the CO2 produced per kJ of heat released?
Drag racing, power boats, helicopters, and planes use nitromethane (CH3NO2). The burning of CH3NO2 with oxygen is shown below:
4 CH3NO2(l) + 5 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(g) + 4 NO(g) ΔH = –2209.2 kJ
What is the mass of the CO2 produced per kJ of heat released?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0507 g
B
0.0797 g
C
0.120 g
D
0.0398 g