Drag racing, power boats, helicopters, and planes use nitromethane (CH 3 NO 2 ). The burning of CH 3 NO 2 with oxygen is shown below:

4 CH 3 NO 2 (l) + 5 O 2 (g) → 4 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O(g) + 4 NO(g) ΔH = –2209.2 kJ