8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The organic compound cyclobutane (C4H8) into ethylene (C2H4) according to the following equation: C4H8(g) → 2 C2H4(g); ΔH = +77.1 kJ. Calculate the ΔH for the production of 1 mole of ethylene.
The organic compound cyclobutane (C4H8) into ethylene (C2H4) according to the following equation: C4H8(g) → 2 C2H4(g); ΔH = +77.1 kJ. Calculate the ΔH for the production of 1 mole of ethylene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+38.6 kJ
B
+77.1 kJ
C
+83.6 kJ
D
+154 kJ