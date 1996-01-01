3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the resulting chemical formulas when the following ions combine.
i. Mg2+ and Cl−
ii. Mg2+ and PO43−
iii. Ga3+ and PO43−
Give the resulting chemical formulas when the following ions combine.
i. Mg2+ and Cl−
ii. Mg2+ and PO43−
iii. Ga3+ and PO43−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. Mg2Cl, ii. Mg2(PO4)3, iii. GaPO4
B
i. MgCl2, ii. Mg3(PO4)2, iii. Ga3(PO4)3
C
i. MgCl2, ii. Mg3(PO4)2, iii. GaPO4
D
i. Mg2Cl, ii. Mg2(PO4)3, iii. Ga3(PO4)3