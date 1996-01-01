3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the following formulas by providing the missing subscripts for the compounds
i. K_SO3
ii. Sr_(PO3)_
ii. Al_(SO3)_
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. KSO3, ii.Sr2(PO3)3, iii. Al3(SO3)2
B
i. K2SO3, ii.Sr3(PO3)2, iii. Al2(SO3)3
C
i. K2SO3, ii.Sr2(PO3)3, iii. Al3(SO3)2
D
i. K(SO3)2, ii.Sr3(PO3)2, iii. Al2(SO3)3