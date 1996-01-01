2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
Isotopes
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Certain isotopes of boron and chlorine are given below. Identify the number of protons and neutrons in each isotope.
1. boron-11
2. chlorine-35
3. chlorine-37
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1) #N = 6, #P = 3 2) #N = 17, #P = 15 3) #N = 17, #P = 17
B
1) #N = 6, #P = 5 2) #N = 18, #P = 17 3) #N = 20, #P = 17
C
1) #N = 6, #P = 6 2) #N = 18, #P = 18 3) #N = 20, #P = 19
D
1) #N = 7, #P = 3 2) #N = 18, #P = 18 3) #N = 20, #P = 19