2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the symbols for the isotopes below in the X-A notation (eg. B-10)
a. argon isotope with 21 neutrons
b. uranium isotope with 231 neutrons
c. nitrogen with 7 neutrons
d. bromine with 45 neutrons
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) Ar-41; b) U-326; c) N-14 ; d) Br-80
B
a) Ar-39; b) U-323; c) N-12 ; d) Br-80
C
a) Ar-40; b) U-326; c) N-13 ; d) Br-80
D
a) Ar-41; b) U-327; c) N-14 ; d) Br-81