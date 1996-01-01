A glass jar with a 2.00 L capacity was filled with water at 25.0 °C. It was then frozen to -15.0°C. The density of ice is 0.919 g/cm3 at -15.0 °C and the density of water is 0.997 g/cm3 at 25.0 °C.

Calculate the volume of ice. Assuming that the change in volume of the jar is negligible, determine if the jar will break.