1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown 15 mL sample of liquid at room temperature was determined to weigh 69.3 g. Calculate its density and determine if it will float on water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.22 g/mL; The liquid will sink
B
0.21 g/mL; The liquid will float on water
C
4.62 g/mL; The liquid will sink
D
5.86 g/mL; The liquid will float