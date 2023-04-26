21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energy produced from a nuclear reaction is used to power a typical home that uses 2.3x103 kWh per month. How much mass in grams is needed to power the home for a year?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.1x10-10 g
B
4.8x10-6 g
C
9.2x10-5 g
D
1.1x10-3 g