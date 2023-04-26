21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
For Na-23 with an atomic mass of 22.98977 amu, what are its nuclear binding energy and mass defect per nucleon of each nuclide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.20028 amu; 16.960 MeV/nucleon
B
46.180 amu; 3910.6 MeV/nucleon
C
23.190 amu; 1963.8 MeV/nucleon
D
11.296 amu; 956.53 MeV/nucleon