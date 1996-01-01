1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two unknown liquids, A and B, were reacted and produced a solid C and liquid D. The products of the reaction are the same when acid is neutralized with a base. Can we tell with these observations whether liquid A, liquid B, solid C, and liquid D are elements or compounds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, we can tell
B
No, we cannot tell