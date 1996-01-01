1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Engineers are creating rolls of silver foil with a width of 430 mm and thickness of 0.012 mm. Using 1.00 kg of silver, determine the maximum length (in m) of silver foil that can be molded.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.82 m
B
16.33 m
C
18.47 m
D
20.19 m