Partial Pressure
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction below:
CO(g) + H2O(g) ↔ CO2(g) + H2(g)
An equilibrium mixture of 38.9 g CO, 25.0 g H2O, 26.9 g CO2, and 1.23 g H2 is kept in a 2.00 L container at 1260 K. Calculate the total pressure of the mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
32.2 atm
B
121 atm
C
25.4 atm
D
207 atm