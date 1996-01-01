15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reactions have the same frequency factor (A) and are performed at the same temperature.
Reaction A. Ea = 10 kJ/mol; ΔE = −30 kJ/mol
Reaction B. Ea = 50 kJ/mol; ΔE = +25 kJ/mol
Reaction C. Ea = 20 kJ/mol; ΔE = −40 kJ/mol
Determine which reaction is the slowest and which is the fastest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction A is the slowest because it has the lowest Ea. Reaction B is the fastest because it has the highest Ea.
B
Reaction B is the slowest because it has the highest Ea. Reaction A is the fastest because it has the lowest Ea.
C
Ea and ΔE cannot be used to determine which is the slowest and which is the fastest.
D
All three reactions proceed at the same rate because they were performed at the same temperature.