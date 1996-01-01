The following reactions have the same frequency factor (A) and are performed at the same temperature.

Reaction A. E a = 10 kJ/mol; ΔE = −30 kJ/mol

Reaction B. E a = 50 kJ/mol; ΔE = +25 kJ/mol

Reaction C. E a = 20 kJ/mol; ΔE = −40 kJ/mol

Determine which reaction is the slowest and which is the fastest.