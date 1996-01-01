15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain reaction involves the following two-step reaction mechanism:
LM + N → NM + L
NM + O → MO + N
The energy diagram for the reaction is given below:
Determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic. Provide the labels in the diagram that represents the energy of the reaction (ΔE) and the overall reaction's activation energy (Ea).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is exothermic.
B
The reaction is endothermic.
C
The reaction is exothermic.
D
The reaction is endothermic.