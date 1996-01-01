14. Solutions
Solutions: Mass Percent
14. Solutions Solutions: Mass Percent
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrochloric acid is used to neutralize the ammonia produced from a Kjeldahl method where all nitrogen organic substances are converted to ammonia. In a 4.37 g sample of organic material, 23.0 mL of 0.280 M HCl (aq) was used up. Determine the mass percentage of nitrogen in the sample.
NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq)
Hydrochloric acid is used to neutralize the ammonia produced from a Kjeldahl method where all nitrogen organic substances are converted to ammonia. In a 4.37 g sample of organic material, 23.0 mL of 0.280 M HCl (aq) was used up. Determine the mass percentage of nitrogen in the sample.
NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.147%
B
2.06%
C
2.51%
D
35.1%