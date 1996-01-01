14. Solutions
Solutions: Mass Percent
14. Solutions Solutions: Mass Percent
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is prepared by dissolving 11.00 grams of benzoic acid (molar mass = 122.12 g/mol) in 211 grams of water. It has a density of 1.26 g/mL.
a. Calculate the % mass of the solution
b. Calculate the molarity of the solution
c. Calculate the molality of the solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0537%, 0.427 M, 0.538 m
B
5.21%, 0.427 M, 0.538 m
C
0.0537%, 0.538 M, 0.427 m
D
4.95%%, 0.511 M, 0.427 m