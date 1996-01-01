9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
Bohr Equation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the wavelength in nm needed to remove an electron from the fourth shell (n=4) of a hydrogen atom (R∞ = 1.097×10−2 nm−1)? How much energy in kJ/mol is needed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 364.6nm; E = 328.1 kJ/mol
B
λ = 1459 nm; E = 81.99 kJ/mol
C
λ = 2.744×10—3; E = 4.359×107
D
λ = 6.856×10—4; E = 1.745×108