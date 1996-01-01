9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the wavelength in nanometers of the spectral line for hydrogen when an electron transitions from nf = 5 to ni = 2 using the Balmer equation? What is the energy of the radiation corresponding to this line in kilojoules per mole?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 434 nm; E = 276 kJ/mol
B
λ = 2.30×10−3 nm; E = 5.20×107 kJ/mol
C
λ = 434 nm; E = 276 kJ/mol; E = 4.58×10−28 kJ/mol
D
λ = 2.30×10−3 nm; E = 3.63×10−3 kJ/mol