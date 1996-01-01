15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of NH3 over hot tungsten is a zero-order reaction. The rate constant of the reaction at a certain temperature is 1.31×10–6 mol/L•s. Initially, the amount NH3 is 0.00475 M. Calculate the time when the concentration of NH3 is half of its original amount.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.15×103 s
B
3.43×103 s
C
4.12×103 s
D
1.81×103 s