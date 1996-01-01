15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Americium-243 has a half-life of over 7500 years and decays in first-order kinetics. Calculate the time it will take for one mole of Am-243 to decay until only 25 atoms remain.
Americium-243 has a half-life of over 7500 years and decays in first-order kinetics. Calculate the time it will take for one mole of Am-243 to decay until only 25 atoms remain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.1×105 years
B
4.3×105 years
C
5.6×105 years
D
2.2×105 years