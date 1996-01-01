17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ketamine (C13H16ClON) is a weak organic base that is used as a dissociative anesthetic.
C13H16ClON(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ C13H16ClONH+(aq) + OH−(aq)
For a 0.048 M C13H16ClON solution with a pH of 12.55, what are the C13H16ClONH+, OH−, and C13H16ClON concentrations at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[C13H16ClON] = 0.013 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.035 M
[OH−] = 0.013 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.035 M
[OH−] = 0.013 M
B
[C13H16ClON] = 0.013 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.013 M
[OH−] = 0.013 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.013 M
[OH−] = 0.013 M
C
[C13H16ClON] = 0.013 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.035 M
[OH−] = 0.035 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.035 M
[OH−] = 0.035 M
D
[C13H16ClON] = 0.035 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.035 M
[OH−] = 0.035 M
C13H16ClONH+] = 0.035 M
[OH−] = 0.035 M