Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is a highly toxic molecule that reacts with essential biomolecules, resulting in oxidative damage. A chemist helped out his molecular biologist and biochemist colleagues explore the expanse of hypochlorous acid reactivity by working on NaOCl treatment (in vitro) of bulkier (heterocyclic and aromatic) amines that are environmentally or biologically relevant. The N-chlorination of all amine functional groups reached completion. The following mechanism has been proposed to generalize the reactions (R represents the bulky groups):

H 2 O + OCl− ⇌ HOCl + OH− Fast, equilibrium constant, K 1

HOCl + NHR 2 → H 2 O + NR 2 Cl Slow, rate constant k 2

OCl− + NHR 2 → OH− + NR 2 Cl Overall reaction in basic solution