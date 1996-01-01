19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the ΔG° for the following reaction at 785 K and determine if the reaction is spontaneous or not at this temperature. (Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change with temperature.)
CO(g) + Cl2(g) → COCl2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–0.820 kJ, spontaneous
B
+0.820 kJ, nonspontaneous
C
–67.7 kJ, spontaneous
D
+67.7 kJ, nonspontaneous