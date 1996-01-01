19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction at 25.0°C:
NH4Br(s) → NH3(g) + HBr(g)
Calculate the ΔG°rxn from i) ΔH° and ΔS° and ii) using the standard free energies of formation. When determining how ΔG° changes with temperature, which method would you use?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The two values are relatively close. The method using ΔH° and ΔS° is longer, but it can be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature.
B
The two values very are different. The method using ΔH° and ΔS° is longer, but it can be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature.
C
The two values are different. The method using standard free energies of formation can be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature since it is a shorter method.
D
The two values are relatively close. The method using standard free energies of formation can be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature since it is a shorter method..