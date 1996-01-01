6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown substance is suspected to be one of the following: KBr, RbOH, CH3NH2 (methylamine), HCl, CH3COOH (acetic acid), and KClO3. The aqueous solution of the substance turns a red litmus paper blue and is found to be a weak conductor of electricity. Identify the substance.
KBr
RbOH
CH3NH2 (methylamine)
HCl
CH3COOH (acetic acid)
KClO3