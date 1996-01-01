14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of acetone and acetonitrile at 20 °C is 180 torr and 72 torr, respectively. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in the vapor above the solution if an ideal solution of the two compounds has a vapor pressure of 98 torr at 20 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.44
B
0.78
C
0.56
D
0.24