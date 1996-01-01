14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of compound X, toluene and a 50:50 mixture by mass of compound X and toluene at 50.0 °C are 141 mmHg, 93.0 mmHg and 124 mmHg, respectively. Determine the molar mass of X.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
93.0 g/mol
B
25.3 g/mol
C
33.7 g/mol
D
50.5 g/mol