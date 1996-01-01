A homogeneous mixture of ethyl alcohol (C 2 H 5 OH) and calcium acetate (C 4 H 6 CaO 4 ) is used to produce heat. If 15 torr of ethyl alcohol vapor pressure is needed, how much ethyl alcohol in grams should be mixed with 19 kg of calcium acetate at 30 °C? The vapor pressure of pure ethyl alcohol is 92 torr at 30 °C.