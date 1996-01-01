8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Your potential energy increases as you climb up the stairs. You use energy from the metabolism of food to increase your potential energy. What energy is being converted to potential energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
chemical energy
B
kinetic energy
C
gravitational potential energy
D
mechanical energy