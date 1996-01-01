8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
About 0.9 kg of CO2 is produced per day per human. Assume that all of this CO2 comes from the metabolism of glucose as shown in the following reaction:
C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH = –2803 kJ/mol
About 75% of the energy generated is used for daily basic functions and 25% is used to maintain electric potential in cellular functions. Calculate the energy generated for daily basic functions in kW based on the CO2 produced per day.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0829 kW
B
0.111 kW
C
6.63 kW
D
2.65 kW