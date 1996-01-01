About 0.9 kg of CO 2 is produced per day per human. Assume that all of this CO 2 comes from the metabolism of glucose as shown in the following reaction:

C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) + 6 O 2 (g) → 6 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O(l) ΔH = –2803 kJ/mol