18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 12.5 mL of 0.125 M weak base B is titrated with 0.125 M monoprotic strong acid HA, is the pH at the equivalence point less than, equal to, or greater than 7?
When 12.5 mL of 0.125 M weak base B is titrated with 0.125 M monoprotic strong acid HA, is the pH at the equivalence point less than, equal to, or greater than 7?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
less than 7
B
equal to 7
C
greater than 7
D
cannot be estimated