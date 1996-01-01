13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two packing patterns below:
Identify the type of two-dimensional lattice.
Consider the two packing patterns below:
Identify the type of two-dimensional lattice.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) hexagonal lattice, ii) rectangular lattice
B
i) rhombic lattice, ii) rectangular lattice
C
i) hexagonal lattice, ii) Oblique lattice
D
i) rhombic lattice, ii) Oblique lattice