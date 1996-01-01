13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thermal contraction is a decrease in a material's volume when its temperature decreases.
What happens to the dimensions of the unit cell and its density?
Thermal contraction is a decrease in a material's volume when its temperature decreases.
What happens to the dimensions of the unit cell and its density?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
decrease in unit cell dimensions, increase in density
B
increase in unit cell dimensions, increase in density
C
decrease in unit cell dimensions, decrease in density
D
increase in unit cell dimensions, decrease in density