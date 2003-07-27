A 90 ft by 72 ft ceiling is to be covered by gold leaf. A gold leaf is an extremely thin sheet of hammered gold that is seven-millionths of an inch thick. If gold costs $995 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g), how much will it cost to cover the ceiling with gold leaf? Note that the density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3



