1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 90 ft by 72 ft ceiling is to be covered by gold leaf. A gold leaf is an extremely thin sheet of hammered gold that is seven-millionths of an inch thick. If gold costs $995 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g), how much will it cost to cover the ceiling with gold leaf? Note that the density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
$ 55678.98
B
$ 66154.47
C
$ 27121.41
D
$ 89021.83