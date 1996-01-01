10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Both Aluminum (Al) and Gallium (Ga) form chlorides as MCl3 and oxides as M2O3. Show their condensed electron configuration and explain this behavior.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Al: [Ne]3s13p2; Ga: [Ar]4s23f104p1; Based on the electron configuration of Al and Ga, both lose 2 electrons to form ions with +2 charge.
B
Al: [Ne]3s23p1; Ga: [Ar]4s23d104p1; Based on the electron configuration of Al and Ga, both lose 3 electrons to form ions with +3 charge.
C
Al: [Ne]3s3; Ga: [Ar]4s33d10; Based on the electron configuration of Al and Ga, both lose 3 electrons to form ions with +3 charge.
D
Al: [Ne]3s23p2; Ga: [Ar]4s23d104p2; Based on the electron configuration of Al and Ga, both lose 4 electrons to form ions with +4 charge.