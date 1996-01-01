7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 306 K and 2.1 atm, an amount of CO gas occupies a volume of 0.40 L. What will be the density of the CO gas if the pressure of the gas is lowered and its temperature is raised until its volume is 3.8 L.?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 g/L
B
22 g/L
C
1.5 g/L
D
3.6 g/L
E
2.3 g/L