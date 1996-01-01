1. Intro to General Chemistry
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol is an alternative used in thermometers. Given an ethanol thermometer with 2.540 g of ethanol and a capillary with a diameter of 0.170 mm. Determine the height ethanol rises in the capillary when the temperature rises from 10.0 °C to 20.0 °C? At 10.0 °C density of ethanol is 0.7978 g/cm3 and at 20.0 °C density is 0.7892 g/cm3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
152.85 cm
B
111.27 cm
C
649.85 cm
D
110.79 cm