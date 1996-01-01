A 25.0-L reaction vessel containing a mixture of CO 2 and excess F 2 is set up at 125 °C and 3.50 atm of pressure. According to the equation CO 2 (g) + 4 F 2 (g) → CF 4 (g) + 2 OF 2 (g), a spark ignites CO 2 , resulting in its complete combustion. The temperature returns to 125 °C after the reaction, and the pressure of the mixture of product gases (CF 4 , OF 2 , and unreacted F 2 ) is found to be 2.85 atm. What are the partial pressures of the individual gases in the product mixture?