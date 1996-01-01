7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25.0-L reaction vessel containing a mixture of CO2 and excess F2 is set up at 125 °C and 3.50 atm of pressure. According to the equation CO2(g) + 4 F2(g) → CF4(g) + 2 OF2(g), a spark ignites CO2, resulting in its complete combustion. The temperature returns to 125 °C after the reaction, and the pressure of the mixture of product gases (CF4, OF2, and unreacted F2) is found to be 2.85 atm. What are the partial pressures of the individual gases in the product mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PF2 = 1.44 atm
POF2 = 0.498 atm
PCF4 = 0.249 atm
B
PF2 = 1.88 atm
POF2 = 0.650 atm
PCF4 = 0.325 atm
C
PF2 = 1.44 atm
POF2 = 0.249 atm
PCF4 = 0.498 atm
D
PF2 = 1.88 atm
POF2 = 0.325 atm
PCF4 = 0.650 atm
