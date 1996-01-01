7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
XeF4 is a gaseous compound that only contains fluorine and xenon. A 100.0 mL steel vessel filled with 0.283 g of XeF4 has a pressure of 0.178 atm at 0 °C. XeF4 breaks down into its component parts when the vessel is heated up to 117 °C. What are the partial pressures of xenon and fluorine in the container, as well as the total pressure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PXe = 0.254 atm
PF2 = 0.509 atm
Ptotal = 0.763 atm
B
PXe = 0.254 atm
PF2 = 0.254 atm
Ptotal = 0.508 atm
C
PXe = 0.509 atm
PF2 = 0.254 atm
Ptotal = 0.763 atm
D
PXe = 0.127 atm
PF2 = 0.254 atm
Ptotal = 0.381 atm
