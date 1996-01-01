XeF 4 is a gaseous compound that only contains fluorine and xenon. A 100.0 mL steel vessel filled with 0.283 g of XeF 4 has a pressure of 0.178 atm at 0 °C. XeF 4 breaks down into its component parts when the vessel is heated up to 117 °C. What are the partial pressures of xenon and fluorine in the container, as well as the total pressure?