11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Coulomb's Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combination of cations and anions in the gas phase releases a lot of energy due to the stabilization of ions. Arrange the following gas-phase ion pairs in ascending order based on how much energy they release when they form.
Li+Br–, K+S2–, Ca2+Cl–, Al3+O2–, Ba2+O2–
The combination of cations and anions in the gas phase releases a lot of energy due to the stabilization of ions. Arrange the following gas-phase ion pairs in ascending order based on how much energy they release when they form.
Li+Br–, K+S2–, Ca2+Cl–, Al3+O2–, Ba2+O2–
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
K+S2– > Li+Br– > Ca2+Cl– > Ba2+O2– > Al3+O2–
B
Li+Br– > K+S2– > Ca2+Cl– > Ba2+O2– > Al3+O2–
C
Li+Br– > K+S2– > Ba2+O2– > Ca2+Cl– > Al3+O2–
D
Li+Br– > Ca2+Cl– > K+S2– > Ba2+O2– > Al3+O2–