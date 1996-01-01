11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use Coulomb's law to identify the charged particle pair having the smallest potential energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two particles of charges +2 and −2 respectively with a distance of 200 pm.
B
Two particles of charges +3 and −1 respectively with a distance of 150 pm.
C
Two particles of charges +3 and −2 respectively with a distance of 250 pm.