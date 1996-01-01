2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
One sample of H2SO4 has 2.77 g H, 43.94 g S and 87.68 g O. Another sample has 8.83 g of H. Calculate the mass of S and O in the second sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mass of S = 39.46 g; mass of 106.52 O = g
B
mass of S =140.06 g; mass of O = 279.50 g
C
mass of S = 78.94 g; mass of 201.23 O = g
D
mass of S = 103.82 g; mass of 183.69 O = g