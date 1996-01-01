2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of NaCl was decomposed into 4.26 g of sodium and 6.57 g of chlorine.
If another sample was to undergo the same process, which of the following values would be consistent with the law of definite proportions
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.52 g of sodium and 13.14 g of chlorine
B
8.52 g of sodium and 6.57 g of chlorine
C
4.26 g of sodium and 13.14 g of chlorine
D
4.26 g of sodium and 6.57 g of chlorine