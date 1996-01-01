9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the effect of greenhouse gases on how the planet cools given that the sun provides average energy of 168 watts per square meter while the Earth's surface emits an average of 390 watts per square meter?
A
Greenhouse gases absorb most of the emitted energy from the Earth's surface so it cannot escape the atmosphere, therefore the planet does not cool as quickly.
B
Greenhouse gases further reflect most of the emitted energy from the Earth's surface so it escapes the atmosphere, therefore the planet cools quickly.
C
Greenhouse gases reflect most of the emitted energy back to Earth's surface so it does not escape the atmosphere, therefore the planet does not cool as quickly.