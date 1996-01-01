13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two pure liquids, the first one has a boiling point of –66°C and the other one has a boiling point of 38°C, both at 4 atm pressure. Identify if the following statement is correct, if not modify the statement to make it correct: The vapor pressure of both liquids at 38°C is 1 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is correct.
B
The vapor pressure of both liquids at their boiling points is 1 atm.
C
The vapor pressure of both liquids at –66°C is 1 atm.
D
The vapor pressure of both liquids at their boiling points is 4 atm.